Jones College softball rich with talent, experience

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones College softball train keeps on rolling.

With three core players back from last year’s 44-win campaign, the No. 10 Lady Bobcats are off to a 25-6 start this season.

“When I came here I was a very scared high schooler,” said sophomore first baseman Lauren Lindsey. “I had no intentions of playing after this – I didn’t. And then I got here and my love for the game, my love for these people, my teammates, my coaches. It just developed into I wanted to play more.”

Three years later, Lindsey is filling up every page of the Jones College career record book. She’s the program leader in the following categories:

Hits (189)

Runs-batted-in (168)

Doubles (43)

Home runs (47)

“It’s been very humbling,” Lindsey said. “It’s been very cool to have a legend like coach [Tori] Dew come up to you and be like, ‘You beat me.’ That’s pretty cool and humbling.”

“We want the people that are going to be trendsetters on the field as well as off the field and you can’t say anything more about Lauren Lindsey and the impact that she’s made on Jones College,” said head coach Chris Robinson.

Lindsey likes the Pine Belt so much, she decided to spend her next couple years at Southern Miss. Joining her on the short ride to Hattiesburg is sophomore pitcher Holly Craft.

Craft leads the Lady Bobcats this season with a 8-1 record, 1.91 earned-run-average and 84 strikeouts.

“My dream has always been to play DI softball and it’s very close to home,” said Craft, a Raleigh native. “I have friends at Southern Miss. I just love the area and I love the school and the coaches. I like what they’re doing with the program.”

Robinson has always brought talent to Jones College – it’s why they won the 2018 national title and are on the pursuit for another this season.

Nia Luckett is one of the best to come through Ellisville. The Philadelphia native is batting .480 this season and in the circle she owns the school record for career strikeouts with 428 and counting.

“I really can place it over the plate but sometimes my curveball, they don’t be curving,” Luckett said. “But my screwball’s probably my best go-to pitch.”

“We always joke with her just about possibly being the best that ever came through the program,” Robinson said. “When you think about a five-tool player at Jones, Nia Luckett is one that you’re going to think about.

“I have been really blessed to be able to coach some great kids and the three that we’ve talked about as well as a lot more - I hope they know they’ve made an impact in my life probably more than I’ve made an impact in theirs.”

