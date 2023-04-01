Win Stuff
Jones Co. school holds ‘realistic, emotional’ mock crash for Prom Promise

Jones County officials hope the mock crash will help prevent a real one.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County first responders and student actors teamed up Friday morning to remind Northeast Jones High School students not to drink and drive on prom night.

As part of this year’s Prom Promise program, the school hosted its annual mock crash event at its football stadium.

“Our goal is for them to have a great prom, have a fun time and get home safely when it’s all over and be back in school on Monday in the same condition they were when they were here today,” said Lance Chancellor, grants administrator for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The event simulated a fatal two-car wreck involving Northeast Jones High School students on prom night.

School drama students portrayed accident victims and a drunk driver who caused the wreck.

First responders from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and several volunteer fire departments participated.

Organizers said they hope the intense drama will discourage students from driving impaired on prom night.

“It was very realistic; it was emotional for everybody,” said Tucker Milner, an 11th-grade student.

Lauren Hunter, another 11th-grade student, said that knowing the actors took the simulation to another level.

“Seeing that my classmates are the ones doing this and knowing that I know them makes it a lot more real,” said Hunter. “So I think it’s really important that we had this today.” said

The prom for Northeast Jones High School will be held Saturday night.

This was the fifth year the school and Jones Count first responders hosted a mock crash event.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

