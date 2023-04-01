Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree

Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.(WHIZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (CNN) - A resident at a senior living home in Ohio proved it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Nancy Power Hodous, at 102 years old, celebrated her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree.

Hodous said she was thrilled to be given an honorary degree in public service from Zane College.

“They say follow your heart. If it’s something you can, go ahead and do it,” Hodous said.

And the honor comes just ahead of her 103rd birthday in April.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection
Bessie Rayshelle Fry, 42.
Bassfield woman arrested after Monday shooting caused school lockdown in Columbia
Plane crash
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Lafayette Co.
Kimberly Hester, 34.
Missing woman reported in Jones Co.
Donate now at gray.tv/relief or text MSTORNADOES to 51555 to make a monetary donation.
WDAM, WLBT teams up with Gray Television for Gray Day of Giving for Miss. tornado relief

Latest News

The shooting reportedly happened Friday around 8:30 a.m.
MBI: Shooting incident on Hwy. 588 under investigation in Jones Co.
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
Firefighters found a Honda Ridgeline pickup overturned on its side and a Toyota Highlander with...
2 people injured in 2-vehicle collision Friday night in Jones Co.
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students