Firehouse Subs collecting funds for Miss. tornado relief efforts

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of Hattiesburg can help tornado victims while eating out.

From Saturday, April 1, through Friday, April 7, all Firehouse Subs restaurants, including the one in Hattiesburg, are raising money for Mississippi tornado relief efforts.

This announcement comes after a $15,000 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to the American Red Cross in the aftermath of the deadly March 24 tornadoes that tore through Mississippi.

All funds collected from April 1 through April 7 will benefit the Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which aims to provide food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as long-term equipment grants for affected area organizations and relief agencies.

Founded 17 years ago in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has worked to support communities and first responders. To date, the Foundation has awarded over $916,000 in Mississippi alone.

Firehouse Subs guests can donate at their local restaurant. Viewers can find their closest Firehouse Subs by clicking HERE.

