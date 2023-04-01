Win Stuff
Covington church readies supplies, meals for north Miss. tornado victims

New Hopewell Baptist Church members said memories of aid they received after Hurricane Katrina inspired them to give back.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of members at a Covington County church will head to Rolling Fork and Silver City on Saturday to deliver relief supplies and feed victims of last week’s tornadoes.

About 6f New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church members will leave Covington County early in the morning. They’ll deliver canned food, toiletries, baby supplies, snacks, drinks, and clothing.

The group will also serve about 1,000 meals. Church members prepared some lunches on Friday, and others will be cooked and served on-site.

“(Hurricane) Katrina made a believer out of us,” said Donnie Barnes, a member of the church’s disaster relief ministry.“We had a whole new heart of looking over things when Katrina came through, and we had so many things happen to us during Katrina, and so many people gave to us that we’re giving back.”

Mary Ann Nicholson was another church member who helped prepare about 500 meals on Friday.

“I feel for (the victims),” Nicholson said. “I pray for them, but you know, we can help them to get back where they need to be at.”

NHMBC has also helped victims of recent natural disasters in Alabama, Louisiana and Kentucky.

