Car show raises money for Sharon VFD

Classic car and hot rod lovers gathered in the Sharon community Saturday to show off their vehicles and raise some money for local firefighters.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Classic car and hot rod lovers gathered in the Sharon community Saturday to show off their vehicles and raise some money for local firefighters.

The first-ever Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show Cartek brought in funds for the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department.

More than 60 vehicles were on display. The event also included some food trucks and vendors.

“We have a good team that’s pushing for a new brush truck, and we would love to have a new tanker, we would love to have several more options like a foam trailer,” said Brett Stewart, chief of the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department.

Stewart said the event raised more than $1,500.

