2 people injured in 2-vehicle collision Friday night in Jones Co.

Firefighters found a Honda Ridgeline pickup overturned on its side and a Toyota Highlander with moderate damage.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle collision Friday night in Jones County.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, South Jones, Southwest, Johnson, Union and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to the crash on Ovett-Moselle Road around 8:45 p.m. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found a Honda Ridgeline pickup overturned on its side and a Toyota Highlander with moderate damage.

Two occupants were in the Toyota and five occupants were found in the pickup.  Of the 5 in the pickup, two were entrapped and required extrication from the truck, which was accomplished in eight minutes by fire personnel. 

The two entrapped occupants suffered moderate injuries and were transported to the emergency department by EMServ Ambulance Service, while all others involved declined transport by ambulance.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene.

