11th annual Hattiesburg Half-Marathon held in the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 1,400 people gathered in downtown Hattiesburg Saturday morning to participate in the 11th annual Hattiesburg Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K.

Events began and ended at the Saenger Theater.

The races were organized by the Pinebelt Foundation, Volunteer Southeast Mississippi and the City of Hattiesburg to raise funds for 14 area non-profit organizations.

Over the years, the event has brought in about $600,000.

The title sponsor this year was Hattiesburg Clinic.

Runner Corey Hart of Bogue Chitto said the annual event will help prepare him for another race coming up in New Orleans.

“Well, I’m doing the Crescent City Classic next weekend, so I figured this is a good warm-up for that.,” said Hart.

The event was also attended by some new faces.

“The one thing I love to do is do something I’ve never done before and this is one of those things,” said participant Kameren Batty, of Vicksburg, a student at William Carey University.

Overall winners in the races include Joshua Moore, who won the half-marathon; Grayson Taylor, who won the 10-K and Matthew McGuire, who took first place in the 5-K.

