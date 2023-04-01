Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

11th annual Hattiesburg Half-Marathon held in the Hub City

The 11th annual Hattiesburg Half-Marathon began in downtown Hattiesburg Saturday.
The 11th annual Hattiesburg Half-Marathon began in downtown Hattiesburg Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 1,400 people gathered in downtown Hattiesburg Saturday morning to participate in the 11th annual Hattiesburg Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K.

Events began and ended at the Saenger Theater.

The races were organized by the Pinebelt Foundation, Volunteer Southeast Mississippi and the City of Hattiesburg to raise funds for 14 area non-profit organizations.

Over the years, the event has brought in about $600,000.

The title sponsor this year was Hattiesburg Clinic.

Runner Corey Hart of Bogue Chitto said the annual event will help prepare him for another race coming up in New Orleans.

“Well, I’m doing the Crescent City Classic next weekend, so I figured this is a good warm-up for that.,” said Hart.

The event was also attended by some new faces.

“The one thing I love to do is do something I’ve never done before and this is one of those things,” said participant Kameren Batty, of Vicksburg, a student at William Carey University.

Overall winners in the races include Joshua Moore, who won the half-marathon; Grayson Taylor, who won the 10-K and Matthew McGuire, who took first place in the 5-K.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection
Bessie Rayshelle Fry, 42.
Bassfield woman arrested after Monday shooting caused school lockdown in Columbia
Plane crash
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Lafayette Co.
Kimberly Hester, 34.
Missing woman reported in Jones Co.
Donate now at gray.tv/relief or text MSTORNADOES to 51555 to make a monetary donation.
WDAM, WLBT teams up with Gray Television for Gray Day of Giving for Miss. tornado relief

Latest News

Firehouse Subs guests can simply donate within their local restaurant.
Firehouse Subs collecting funds for Miss. tornado relief efforts
LRMA Women's History Month concert
Laurel hosts a night of art and music to close Women’s History Month
Special Olympics returns to Jones College
Athletes and families celebrate the return of the Special Olympics to Ellisville
Jones County officials hope the mock crash will help prevent a real one.
Jones Co. school holds ‘realistic, emotional’ mock crash for Prom Promise