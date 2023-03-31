Win Stuff
Wiggins man helps build barn for tornado cleanup in Rolling Fork

Jeff Register, the owner of Register Barns, decided it was time to help those in need after seeing the tornado’s devastation in the news.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What was once a dollar store in Rolling Fork is now a pile of debris left behind from last weekend’s tornado.

However, one Wiggins man and his team are putting their construction skills to good use and clearing the debris to build a storage barn where the store once stood.

Jeff Register, the owner of Register Barns, decided it was time to help those in need after seeing the tornado’s devastation in the news.

“We saw the destruction of what was going on up here, and we decided to see if we could make some type of gesture,” said Register.

The barn will help hold donations the city receives, like clothing and water, to protect them from the weather.

“They didn’t have anywhere to put (donations), and so they said this is going to be home, ground zero for the donations to come in,” said Register. “They need to stay dry.”

According to Register, the barn will stand 30 feet wide and 100 feet long and could later be used as a governmental facility.

He’s also looking to build another barn for a family needing such a building.

“We want to find somebody, some family, to take care of that really needs it, and you know, I say deserving of what we can do to help them,” said Register.

Welding students from Stone County High School helped Register’s team with the build.

