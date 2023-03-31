Win Stuff
WDAM, WLBT teams up with Gray Television for Gray Day of Giving for Miss. tornado relief

By WDAM Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7, our Jackson sister station, WLBT, and our parent company, Gray Television, will host Gray Day of Giving Friday, March 31.

The event will be a donation relief drive following deadly tornadoes that ripped through the Mississippi Delta.

Gray stations in Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi will join the relief drive efforts organized by WLBT.

The National Weather Service confirmed a total of seven tornadoes hit the South on Friday, March 24. They claimed many lives, destroyed homes and displaced hundreds.

An EF-4 tornado was recorded in Rolling Fork and Silver Creek, while other affected areas saw EF-3 and EF-1 tornadoes.

WDAM 7, WLBT and Gray Television are making a $25,000 donation to begin the donation efforts in launching the Gray Day of Giving.

“Immediately following the tornadoes, we knew we had to organize a donation relief drive,” said Regional Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry. “Mississippi has been hit with a lot of tornadoes over the years, but this is definitely one of the worst I’ve ever seen.”

When donating to Gray Day of Giving, 100% of participants’ donations will be applied to the Salvation Army relief efforts for Mississippi.

Donate now at gray.tv/relief or text MSTORNADOES to 51555 to make a monetary donation.

