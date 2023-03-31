Win Stuff
USM hosts annual Founders’ Day, student awards

USM hosted its annual Founders' Day and student awards presentation Thursday.
USM hosted its annual Founders' Day and student awards presentation Thursday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi administrators, faculty and students celebrated the university’s history Thursday and the achievements of many of its current students.

It was all part of USM’s annual Founders’ Day.

Activities took place at Bennett Auditorium.

Many student awards were presented and new Student Government Association officers were sworn in for next year.

“It’s just the great day to celebrate the history, the perseverance it took to get us started and founded and kind of seeing how we can use that energy and perseverance to face the challenges we have today,” said Jonathan Jenkins, who was sworn in as the 2023-24 Student Government Association president during Thursday’s ceremony.

USM was founded on March 30, 1910.

Classes actually began in Hattiesburg in September of 1912.

There were just 227 students enrolled at that time.

“It’s certainly a reminder that our students are our “why,” they are our reason for being and when you see them grow and prosper as (the award-winning students) have, it just warms your heart and reminds you of our purpose,” said USM President Joe Paul.

On February 27, 1962, USM officially became known as the University of Southern Mississippi.

