Pine Belt Habitat hosts annual charity golf tournament

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 200 people came out for a charity golf event at the Hattiesburg Country Club Thursday.

It raised money to help deserving families get a home of their own.

Teams from local businesses, clubs and veterans organizations participated in the sixth annual Habitat “Fore” Humanity Charity Golf Tournament.

The event brought in more than $30,000 for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

“We’re here at the Hattiesburg Country Club today to raise some money for our amazing partner family, Mrs. Bobbie Moore,” said Akwete Muhammad, director of resource development for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “It has been a struggle this year, specifically because of inflation and the increase of building materials, so we’re trying to get the seed money started, so we can break ground over on Park Avenue.”

The house for the Moore family will be the 72nd home built by Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt since the organization was founded in 1990.

“We’re proud to be here to help support them, working with Ms. Muhammad and the director, that worked with putting wheelchair ramps in for veterans and things like that, so we kind of want to work together,” said Mark Herrington, commander of American Legion Post 24 in Hattiesburg.

Herrington and a team of three other veterans were among the golfers who participated.

