Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

One arrested following assault on USM officer, police say

Steven Green, 32, from North Carolina, allegedly assaulted an officer when being arrested for...
Steven Green, 32, from North Carolina, allegedly assaulted an officer when being arrested for trespassing on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus.(Forrest County Jail)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A North Carolina man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus Friday morning.

University Police said an officer spotted 32-year-old Steven Green, who had previously been barred from the campus, on a bicycle near Cook Library. The officer then attempted to place Green under arrest for trespassing, but Green allegedly assaulted the officer while resisting arrest.

Green now faces one count of trespassing, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest and two counts of felony simple assault on a police officer.

At the time of the arrest, a second individual approached the scene and was momentarily detained by campus police. This individual was later released with no charges.

“I appreciate the quick work of the officers on the scene this morning,” said University Police Chief Rusty Keyes. “Our officers are committed to maintaining a safe campus for our students, faculty, staff and visitors, and their professionalism was evident again this morning.”

Green is booked into the Forrest County Jail to await an official court appearance on Saturday morning.

Keyes said they believe this was an isolated incident and did not pose a threat to the broader campus community.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top, L to R: Kelvin Nixon and Wesley Smith. Bottom, L to R: John Gage and Thomas Milsap.
Jones Co. narcotics agents make 4 arrests in separate operations this week
Kimberly Hester, 34.
Missing woman reported in Jones Co.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports that HPD is directing traffic as all...
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection
Bessie Rayshelle Fry, 42.
Bassfield woman arrested after Monday shooting caused school lockdown in Columbia
Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.
Health concerns prompt Hattiesburg Zoo to take tiger Kipling off exhibit

Latest News

Kimberly Hester has been located and reported as safe.
Missing Jones Co. woman located safe, sheriff’s department says
A flatbed 18 wheeler ran off the interstate and lost the load it was hauling.
I-59 traffic shut down after 18-wheeler wreck Thursday night
The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports that HPD is directing traffic as all...
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection
Plane crash
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Lafayette Co.