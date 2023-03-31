Win Stuff
Mosquito spraying begins soon in Hattiesburg: Here’s what you need to know

The City of Hattiesburg wants to keep mosquito numbers low this season by spraying throughout the city.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There are at least 50 species of mosquitos across Mississippi. The City of Hattiesburg, however, wants to keep mosquito numbers low this season by spraying throughout the city.

Spraying is scheduled to begin on April 3, but rain may delay those plans.

“Typically, we spray when it’s not raining,” said Samantha McCain, Chief Communications Officer in Hattiesburg. “Rain typically dilutes the solution. So we would love every day to be as dry as possible so we can do that, but if it is (not) raining, we will spray.”

Mosquitos are always out and about during the spring and summer, but when is the prime time to start spraying to reduce the mosquito population?

“Typically between the months of March and December, but more or less when temperatures stabilize 60 degrees or higher,” said McCain. “It is us spraying in all of the wards, which is all of our adulticide, which kills all of the adult mosquitos. And also, we put larvicide in standing water, wherever it’s in ditches or city right of ways after long rains, etc., so we can evade the problem of mosquitos in those hot summer months.”

Though they spray throughout the city, McCain said to contact the city if you feel there is an area of high concern for the mosquito population in your neighborhood. You can call them at 601-545-4500 to put in an action line report.

For information on when they will be spraying near you, visit Hattiesburgms.com.

