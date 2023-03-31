LPD officer on probation after pleading guilty to charges in Forrest Co. Justice Court

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel Police Department officer who was arrested last fall was issued an order of probation after pleading guilty to multiple charges Wednesday during her hearing in Forrest County Justice Court.

According to a court document, Raven Naylor has been placed on probation for up to six months after pleading guilty to DUI – first offense, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of driving on the wrong side of the road.

For her charges, Naylor was given fines for the total amount of $1,806.50. This is to be paid directly to the court.

Naylor was also ordered to complete a Mississippi Alcohol Safety Education Program among other conditions. These conditions can be read in the order of probation document below:

WDAM 7 reached out to LPD Chief Tommy Cox, but he did not comment.

Earlier this week, Cox said he could not comment on employee personnel matters as the internal investigation is waiting for the court’s decision.

On Oct. 9, 2022, a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper directed a traffic stop on U.S. 49 at 1:55 a.m. after receiving a tip from a driver that a vehicle was going south in the right northbound lane of the highway.

According to the MHP arrest report, the trooper stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro that Naylor was driving. During the stop, the trooper smelled the odor of an “intoxicating substance” coming from the vehicle and Naylor.

MHP said Naylor stated that she would not consent to any chemical test, and she was arrested and taken to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Naylor was initially charged with DUI – first offense; three counts of disorderly conduct; two counts of disturbing the peace; one count of driving on the wrong side of the road; reckless driving; careless driving and no proof of liability insurance.

On Wednesday morning, Naylor appeared in front of Forrest County Justice Court Judge Gay Polk-Payton. During the hearing, the court dismissed careless driving, reckless driving and two of the disorderly conduct charges, along with the no proof of liability insurance charge.

The story will be updated whenever new information becomes available.

