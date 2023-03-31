Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel: a small city with a big economic impact

Economic impact of so-called small cities discussed
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Business leaders came together in Laurel to discuss the big economic impact of their community.

Each year the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) completes a study to comprehend the challenges faced by companies throughout the state.

The focus today was on Laurel, the small, but growing, city with a big economic impact for the state

The data they gather is presented at The Mississippi Economic Council’s annual meeting.

“We are really focusing on smaller communities across the state, the impact that they have in helping grow our economy in Mississippi and we think Laurel is a perfect example of one of those communities that really play a big part in what were continuing to do in providing opportunities for Mississippians to be successful.” says Scott Waller // President & CEO of the Mississippi Economic Council.

The data they gather is presented at The Mississippi Economic Council’s annual meeting.

MEC serves to promote legislation that will fix the issues discovered by these local meetings, just like the one held in Laurel today.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photo
East Jones Elementary student arrested after gun found in backpack
Naylor pleaded guilty to DUI – first offense, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of...
LPD officer pleads guilty in DUI case hearing in Forrest Co. Justice Court
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Duane Lamar Howard Jr. was one of two Perry County men to be charged Wednesday with a sexual...
2 charged in separate sexual assault cases in Perry County
Top, L to R: Kelvin Nixon and Wesley Smith. Bottom, L to R: John Gage and Thomas Milsap.
Jones Co. narcotics agents make 4 arrests in separate operations this week

Latest News

Economic impact of so-called small cities discussed
Economic impact of so-called small cities discussed
Habitat "Fore" Humanity golf tournament raises funds
Habitat "Fore" Humanity golf tournament raises funds
Local churches send volunteers north to help with tornado damage clean up
Local church sends volunteers to Amory to help with tornado clean up
Merit Health Wesley donates check to Edwards Street
Merit Health Wesley donates check to Edwards Street