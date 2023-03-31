Laurel: a small city with a big economic impact

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Business leaders came together in Laurel to discuss the big economic impact of their community.

Each year the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) completes a study to comprehend the challenges faced by companies throughout the state.

The focus today was on Laurel, the small, but growing, city with a big economic impact for the state

The data they gather is presented at The Mississippi Economic Council’s annual meeting.

“We are really focusing on smaller communities across the state, the impact that they have in helping grow our economy in Mississippi and we think Laurel is a perfect example of one of those communities that really play a big part in what were continuing to do in providing opportunities for Mississippians to be successful.” says Scott Waller // President & CEO of the Mississippi Economic Council.

MEC serves to promote legislation that will fix the issues discovered by these local meetings, just like the one held in Laurel today.

