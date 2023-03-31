Lace up your running shoes; the Hattiesburg Half Marathon takes off rain or shine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers and racers from all across the country came to downtown Hattiesburg to pick up their race-day gear on Friday.

Though weather forecasts predict a chance of rain Saturday morning, everyone picking up gear said they are still excited to participate in the race and that rain isn’t going to ruin their fun.

“I do races all the time, in state and out of state,” says Sonja McCaskill, a Hattiesburg Half Marathon 10K participant. “My very first half (marathon) was done here. I did a breast cancer one where we got drenched in Hattiesburg out at Bridlewood, so this will be, I’m sure, fine.”

The race features runners from 19 states and one province of Canada. Many of the race’s participants come year after year.

Things kick off on Saturday at 7 a.m. in front of the Saenger Theater.

For more race details, visit here: https://www.hburghalfmarathon.com/

