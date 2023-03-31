Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Lace up your running shoes; the Hattiesburg Half Marathon takes off rain or shine

Volunteers and racers from all across the country came to downtown Hattiesburg to pick up their race-day gear on Friday.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers and racers from all across the country came to downtown Hattiesburg to pick up their race-day gear on Friday.

Though weather forecasts predict a chance of rain Saturday morning, everyone picking up gear said they are still excited to participate in the race and that rain isn’t going to ruin their fun.

“I do races all the time, in state and out of state,” says Sonja McCaskill, a Hattiesburg Half Marathon 10K participant. “My very first half (marathon) was done here. I did a breast cancer one where we got drenched in Hattiesburg out at Bridlewood, so this will be, I’m sure, fine.”

The race features runners from 19 states and one province of Canada. Many of the race’s participants come year after year.

Things kick off on Saturday at 7 a.m. in front of the Saenger Theater.

For more race details, visit here: https://www.hburghalfmarathon.com/

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top, L to R: Kelvin Nixon and Wesley Smith. Bottom, L to R: John Gage and Thomas Milsap.
Jones Co. narcotics agents make 4 arrests in separate operations this week
Kimberly Hester, 34.
Missing woman reported in Jones Co.
The crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection
Bessie Rayshelle Fry, 42.
Bassfield woman arrested after Monday shooting caused school lockdown in Columbia
Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.
Health concerns prompt Hattiesburg Zoo to take tiger Kipling off exhibit

Latest News

A local organization held the first of what it hopes of many community health fairs in the Hub...
Community group hosts first wellness fair in Hattiesburg, hopes more to come
The club wanted to use science to give back to the community, so they partnered with Home Depot...
Growing up: Home Depot, alumni help Hattiesburg students plant garden
Jeff Register and his team help build a barn for Rolling Fork after a tornado causes massive...
Wiggins man helps build barn for tornado cleanup in Rolling Fork
Firefighters found a single person in a red Volkswagen Beetle suffering moderate injuries.
1 person injured in Friday afternoon wreck in Jones Co.