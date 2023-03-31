Win Stuff
I-59 traffic shut down after 18-wheeler wreck Thursday night

A flatbed 18 wheeler ran off the interstate and lost the load it was hauling.
A flatbed 18 wheeler ran off the interstate and lost the load it was hauling.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported after an 18-wheeler crashed off Interstate 59 in Jones County on Thursday night.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Sharon and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to assist the Mississippi Highway Patrol just north of Mile Marker 104 on I-59 around 8:30 p.m. 

Bumgardner said a flatbed 18-wheeler ran off the interstate and lost the load it was hauling. 

The interstate had to be shut down for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.  Traffic from I-59 was diverted through Sandersville.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation also responded.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported.

