Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports that HPD is directing traffic as all...
The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports that HPD is directing traffic as all southbound lanes are blocked, along with the left northbound lane.(Allen Brewer)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Five people were taken to a local hospital after being involved in a five-vehicle crash in Hattiesburg Friday morning.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.

A person who was involved in the crash said the crash started in the U.S. 49 northbound lane next to Walgreens, and the crash pushed his truck into the southbound lane near the University of Southern Mississippi.

An HPD officer said five people were taken to the hospital by three AAA Ambulance Services vehicles to be treated for their injuries. The condition of those injured is unknown at this time.

Traffic on the U.S. 49 southbound lanes was being delayed, and some traffic was being rerouted through USM as first responders were working on the scene, according to HPD.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the crash site was clear at 11:46 a.m.

The story will be updated whenever new information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top, L to R: Kelvin Nixon and Wesley Smith. Bottom, L to R: John Gage and Thomas Milsap.
Jones Co. narcotics agents make 4 arrests in separate operations this week
Kimberly Hester, 34.
Missing woman reported in Jones Co.
Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.
Health concerns prompt Hattiesburg Zoo to take tiger Kipling off exhibit
Bessie Rayshelle Fry, 42.
Bassfield woman arrested after Monday shooting caused school lockdown in Columbia
generic photo
East Jones Elementary student arrested after gun found in backpack

Latest News

Plane crash
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Lafayette Co.
To celebrate National Doctors Day, Merit Health Wesley made a donation to the Edwards Street...
Merit Health Wesley donates check to Edwards Street
USM celebrated the anniversary of its founding with student awards and the swearing-in of new...
USM hosts annual Founders’ Day, student awards
A workshop held Thursday in Hattiesburg helped private owners learn how to properly maintain a...
Annual dam ownership meeting in Hattiesburg hopes to help prevent disasters