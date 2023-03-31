Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Growing up: Home Depot, alumni help Hattiesburg students plant garden

The club wanted to use science to give back to the community, so they partnered with Home Depot to plant tomatoes, cauliflower and cucumbers for the community.
By Trey Howard
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Rowan Elementary School Science Club decided to plant a vegetable garden for its first project.

Hearing about the project, Rowan High School alumni from the school’s final graduating class wanted to lend a hand to the students and the school.

“We grew up in a time when we had teachers who really cared and invested in us,” said Sandra Chambers-Jerald. “They did intentional teaching, and therefore, so many of the principals they applied in interacting with us we now have the capability and wanted to give back. It’s the foundation from which we came, and there have been some high successes within our classes with what we have gone on to do. And certainly, that effort around community involvement is key.”

The club wanted to use science to give back to the community, so they partnered with Home Depot to plant tomatoes, cauliflower and cucumbers to use in a farmer’s market.

“People in need fruits and vegetables,” said Rico Jefferson, a student at Rowan. “Well, we have it right there, so they can just come in and get some and have it for their family.”

In addition to community service, the students are learning a skill they can use in the future.

“I’m an avid gardener,” Chambers-Jerald said. “Flowerbeds, gardens; I grew up with a dad who always kept a garden next door, so we learned to pick things, to grow our own crops. This was on a small scale, but to walk out and get fresh vegetables was a treat.”

The club decided to build the garden in the shape of an “A” to celebrate the school’s recent academic ranking.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top, L to R: Kelvin Nixon and Wesley Smith. Bottom, L to R: John Gage and Thomas Milsap.
Jones Co. narcotics agents make 4 arrests in separate operations this week
Kimberly Hester, 34.
Missing woman reported in Jones Co.
The crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection
Bessie Rayshelle Fry, 42.
Bassfield woman arrested after Monday shooting caused school lockdown in Columbia
Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.
Health concerns prompt Hattiesburg Zoo to take tiger Kipling off exhibit

Latest News

Members of New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church prepare meals to serve to tornado victims in...
Covington church readies supplies, meals for north Miss. tornado victims
Spraying is scheduled to begin on April 3, but rain may delay those plans.
Mosquito spraying begins soon in Hattiesburg: Here’s what you need to know
A local organization held the first of what it hopes of many community health fairs in the Hub...
Community group hosts first wellness fair in Hattiesburg, hopes more to come
The race kicks off on Saturday, April 1, at 7 a.m. in front of the Saenger Theater.
Lace up your running shoes; the Hattiesburg Half Marathon takes off rain or shine