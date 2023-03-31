Growing up: Home Depot, alumni help Hattiesburg students plant garden

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Rowan Elementary School Science Club decided to plant a vegetable garden for its first project.

Hearing about the project, Rowan High School alumni from the school’s final graduating class wanted to lend a hand to the students and the school.

“We grew up in a time when we had teachers who really cared and invested in us,” said Sandra Chambers-Jerald. “They did intentional teaching, and therefore, so many of the principals they applied in interacting with us we now have the capability and wanted to give back. It’s the foundation from which we came, and there have been some high successes within our classes with what we have gone on to do. And certainly, that effort around community involvement is key.”

The club wanted to use science to give back to the community, so they partnered with Home Depot to plant tomatoes, cauliflower and cucumbers to use in a farmer’s market.

“People in need fruits and vegetables,” said Rico Jefferson, a student at Rowan. “Well, we have it right there, so they can just come in and get some and have it for their family.”

In addition to community service, the students are learning a skill they can use in the future.

“I’m an avid gardener,” Chambers-Jerald said. “Flowerbeds, gardens; I grew up with a dad who always kept a garden next door, so we learned to pick things, to grow our own crops. This was on a small scale, but to walk out and get fresh vegetables was a treat.”

The club decided to build the garden in the shape of an “A” to celebrate the school’s recent academic ranking.

