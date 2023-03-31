Win Stuff
Crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection results in possible injuries, HPD says

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are working at the scene of an accident that took place in Hattiesburg Friday morning.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street.

HPD says the accident has resulted in injuries.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports that HPD is directing traffic as all southbound lanes are blocked, along with the left northbound lane.

HPD is asking drivers to use caution when traveling around the area as crews continue to work at the scene.

The story will be updated as soon as new information is available.

