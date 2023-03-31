‘Community Impact Day’ preparations underway for Hattiesburg DST alumnae chapter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Humbly Advancing our Community” is something one Pine Belt organization stands firmly on.

Hattiesburg’s alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, also known as DST, promotes HAC through various events and outreach across the Pinebelt.

The Hattiesburg DST is gearing up for its annual Community Impact Day, Saturday, April 8, and looks forward to seeing everyone participate.

“We will have an Easter egg hunt that is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.,” Chapter President Lakiesha Byrant-Hall said. “We also will have an expungement clinic, so if there is anyone out there who has any criminal charges, we will have professionals out there to help guide those individuals through that process.”

Hall said there will also be several food trucks, a fitness expo, health screenings and even jump-bounce houses for the kids.

“We believe in giving back to our community because these are resources given to us,” Hall said. “Delta Sigma Theta is known for public service, so we’re literally just saying to our community thank you for what you do,” she said.

Delta Community Impact Day is a free event that will take place Saturday, April 8, at Chain Park from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

