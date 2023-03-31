Win Stuff
Community group hosts first wellness fair in Hattiesburg, hopes more to come

A local organization held the first of what it hopes of many community health fairs in the Hub City on Friday.
By Trey Howard
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A local organization held the first of what it hopes of many community health fairs in the Hub City on Friday.

The Institute for Advancement of Minority Health hosted a spring fling where more than 15 organizations offered services like wellness checks and free HIV testing.

Institute Director Shantay Griffith said the group wanted to find a way to reach those in underserved communities without the resources to get proper health screenings.

“We did a needs assessment, and we saw that individuals in this particular area needed healthcare service,” Griffith said. “Instead of them having to come, we actually brought the services to them. We’re excited about this event. Hopefully, we will continue to have this event throughout the year; (we) just won’t have it one time a year. We want to make sure we serve the people that need serving. "

You can learn more about the Institute for Advancement of Minority Health HERE.

