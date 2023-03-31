Win Stuff
1 person injured in Friday afternoon wreck in Jones Co.

Firefighters found a single person in a red Volkswagen Beetle suffering moderate injuries.(Powers VFD)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person suffered moderate injuries after a single-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Jones County.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the crash on Old Highway 15 South in the 600 block shortly after 1 p.m.

On arrival of the first responding fire crews, firefighters found a single person in a red Volkswagen Beetle suffering moderate injuries.

EMServ Ambulance Service transported the individual to the emergency department.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

