1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Lafayette Co.

Plane crash
Plane crash(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Miss. (WMC) - A plane crash left one dead and the other injured in Lafayette County on Thursday night.

According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office a small private plane did not return to the airport it took off from in Union County at 9:36 p.m.

After multiple Mississippi authorities searched for the plane, it was located.

One person was found dead, say deputies. Another person was initially missing but found hours later with injuries.

According to NTSB the plane was a Zenith 701 STOL and it was found in a heavily wooded area.

“ The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased occupants. and their thoughts and prayers are with the injured occupant for a speedy recovery,” the statement reads.

