03/31 Ryan’s “Cloudy” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday’s southerly winds pumped up the humidity, leading to over a 20 degree increase in our low from Thursday morning. That means we’ll start the day in the low-to-mid 60s across the area, but we’ll once again warm quickly into the 80s. Today’s high will gain a degree on yesterday’s, rising to 81 despite our overcast skies. Expect a steady breeze from the south though, starting at 5-10 mph and quickly rising, gusting as high as 30 mph as we head into the afternoon. That won’t do any damage, but may slightly relocate any Easter decorations or light patio furniture for you.

The biggest issue with this front is it’s coming in the same time as a big local event this weekend, the Hattiesburg Half-Marathon. The good news is I don’t expect there to be a major impact to the race, but there will be some impacts. As the weak, unravelling line of storms passes overhead we’ll see a smattering of showers, a northeasterly wind shift, and some gusting winds. Doesn’t look like anything serious, but things may be damp, windy, and warm with temperatures near 70 and climbing so be sure to dress appropriately. By the late morning any lingering rain will move out, and even the clouds will thin noticeably as we head into the afternoon and evening. However, like I advised yesterday, that little bit of sun on the back end of Saturday will be the last we see for most of next week as cloud cover and rain set up shop for the foreseeable future.

