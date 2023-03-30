Wild at Heart Rescue nurses birds of prey back to wild

WLOX tagged along at Wild at Heart Rescue in Jackson County as veterinarian Dr. James Askew treated several unique patients.

From mammals to reptiles and more, Dr. Askew said birds of prey are among his favorite animals to work with.

“They’re just a completely alien creature compared to your dogs and your cats and so forth, so I’ve always thought they were a great challenge,” he said.

His first appointment of the day was with a small, barred owl that fell from its nest and broke its leg.

Before he can repair it with surgery, he must first get federal approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Next, he determined a hawk’s wing was broken, secured it with a bandage wrap and administered medication.

Then, he dictated that an injured vulture will not make a full recovery. Instead, the grounded bird will be donated to an exhibit for educational purposes.

“Due to human encroachment, cement, cars zooming back and forth, poisonings, we see all kinds of injuries,” Dr. Askew said. “And if I could put a handful of those animals back in the wild, it just, it would make my life and my career. And, luckily, I’ve been doing this for so long, I could say I’ve done dozens of hands full of animals being released out there in the wild.”

Wild at Heart’s federal permits were renewed on July 24, 2022. Since then, the group has rehabilitated 68 birds of prey in addition to its other wildlife species.

Its newly built and spacious flight enclosure allows for the final stage of recovery, which is where the raptors can exercise and regain their strength.

That’s where one bald eagle is currently relearning how to fly after it was likely electrocuted by a power line.

“They’re fierce animals, especially the eagles, but they are beautiful and majestic in their own way,” rehabber Joshua Holland said.

Holland got his start with Wild at Heart Rescue as a law enforcement officer after he closed a highway to rescue a screech owl. He now serves as the organization’s security director.

“Through their fight and their spirit and the way they look at you sometimes and show their gratitude, you can tell when they’re ready to go back,” he said. “You watch them walk away and they turn, and they give you that look, like they say, ‘thank you,’ every time. And, then, they take off.”

Those with Wild at Heart Rescue say their mission is to complement mother nature the best they can and provide support under their feathered friends’ wings.

“They know that we’re there to help them,” Holland said. “They may not know it at that moment because they’re distressed, but that’s the most gratifying feeling in the world.”

Wild at Heart Rescue is a 501(c)(3) that survives solely on donations.

