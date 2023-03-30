Win Stuff
West Lamar lifts boil-water notice

A boil-water notice issued Wednesday for a section of the West Lamar Water Association system was lifted Thursday.
A boil-water notice issued Wednesday for a section of the West Lamar Water Association system was lifted Thursday.(wvva)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It took just around a day for the West Lamar Water Association to fix what ailed a section of its system.

The association announced Thursday that a a boil-water notice issued Wednesday had been lifted.

The notice affected customers from 118 to 363 Bounds Road to Wildwood Drive to Liston Bounds, Little Creek, Pine Hill and Edmond Grantham roads.

