West Lamar lifts boil-water notice

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It took just around a day for the West Lamar Water Association to fix what ailed a section of its system.

The association announced Thursday that a a boil-water notice issued Wednesday had been lifted.

The notice affected customers from 118 to 363 Bounds Road to Wildwood Drive to Liston Bounds, Little Creek, Pine Hill and Edmond Grantham roads.

