Vietnam War veterans honored in Hattiesburg ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans of the Vietnam War were honored during a special ceremony in Hattiesburg Wednesday.

The City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee honored all those who served in Vietnam during a ceremony at the Hattiesburg Veterans Memorial Park.

It was part of a recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The ceremony featured patriotic music and the laying of a wreath at the Veterans Memorial.

Also, the names of the 21 Hattiesburg servicemen who were killed in action in Vietnam also were read aloud.

“We remember every one of them. and this is another day, it’s the Vietnam War Veterans Day,” said Ted Tibbett, chairman of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee. “We’ll be back here in May for Memorial Day and in November for Veterans Day, but we remember the men and women who gave their lives, some 50-plus years ago.”

Nationwide, the Vietnam War Veterans Day honors all active-duty veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.

