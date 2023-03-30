Win Stuff
Timothy Herrington ‘optimistic’ in the face of capital murder charge, family says

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.(Oxford Police Department)
By Walter Murphy
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The man charged in the murder of missing Ole Miss student was indicted on capital murder charge for allegedly killing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

“He’s optimistic,” Herrington’s brother, Tevin Coleman told Action News 5. “As a family we stand by him 100-percent. We don’t think he’s guilty.”

According to statute in the State of Mississippi, if convicted Herrington could receive the death penalty or life in prison.

Jay Lee has been missing since July of last year. Nearly two weeks after he was reported missing, Oxford Police announced they’d arrested and charged Herrington with Lee’s murder.

In Herrington’s first hearing, prosecutors introduced evidence that the he and Lee were involved in a sexual relationship. They also revealed forensic evidence showing Herrington met up with Lee the day he went missing minutes after Herrington searched “how long does it take to strangle someone.”

The presiding judge ultimately decided not to grant Herrington bond. The decision was reversed nearly four months later, after Herrington filed a lawsuit against the LaFayette County Sheriff’s Office

The group formed to seek answers in the wake of Lee’s death, Justice for Jay Lee, released a statement to Action News 5 tonight saying:

“We are continuing to push for Justice for Jay Lee and the Lee family. Herrington will soon have to face his actions in court, and we are hoping that Jay Lee is found soon and justice will prevail.”

Herrington’s family said there is no court date set at this time. It’s also unclear whether or not Herrington will have to turn himself back into Layfaette County authorities on the new charges, and begin the process of bonding out once again.

Authorities believe evidence shows Lee is deceased, but his body has never been found. They said the recovery efforts are ongoing.

