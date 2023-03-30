Some counties across the Pine Belt no longer use outdoor warning sirens for severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - When the thunder really rolls, the lightning turns vicious and dark clouds down send angry fingers to scrape the earth, how will you local authorities notify you.?

Greene, Covington, and Jones counties have switched to the Hyper-Reach program, a system that allows you to receive alerts directly to your phone.

In Covington County, though, they double down, with 10 outdoor warning sirens and the Hyper-Reach program.

Since introducing this program, Covington County has seen positive feedback from the residents.

“So, during the event of any kind of severe weather or shelter-in-place event, the sirens can be activated, and like some things you have your pros and cons with them,” said Brennon Chancellor, Covington County Emergency Management Agency director. “The pros of the outdoor warning sirens, if someone is outside or in large, populated communities it alerts the public that something is going on.

“As to the cons, someone has to physically set that off and it is a system that has to be maintained.”

In Forrest County, they have stuck to the decades-old tradition of outdoor warning sirens, but the Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said he was not opposed to seeing Forrest County add Hyper-Reach as a way to receive alerts.

In Perry County, the only outdoor warning sirens are located in New Augusta and Richton.

“I’m for all forms of getting the information out, especially when it comes to weather because you have such a short time frame there to prepare, to take cover, to shelter,” Hendry said. “Tornadoes like we’ve seen this past week, you don’t have time to waste.

“Folks get used to it. I think there’s still enough people that may not have smart devices or smart phones, older people that are more traditional, that’s kind of a comfort noise there that you’ve got the sirens.”

