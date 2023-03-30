Simulated vehicle crash scenario set for Friday morning at NEJ football stadium

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is helping with a simulated vehicle crash scenario Friday morning.

The sheriff’s department said it wants parents, family members and friends of students at East Jones Elementary School, Northeast Jones Middle School and Northeast Jones High School to know in case they see or hear emergency vehicles responding to the NEJ football stadium at 9:30 a.m.

In light of current events at schools around the country and heightened anxieties, JCSD wants to make sure everyone is aware of the simulation called “NEJ Prom Promise,” involving emergency responders responding to and working the simulated crash scene just like they would a real crash.

Emergency vehicles will be responding to the simulated crash scene with emergency lights and sirens.

Northeast Jones High School seniors and juniors, along with parents and other family members, will have the opportunity to watch and learn.

The mock crash event includes several Jones County and Mississippi emergency services agencies such as JCSD; five Jones County Volunteer Fire Departments: Glade, M&M, Powers, Rustin and Sandersville; EMServ Ambulance Service; Jones County Coroner’s Office; Jones County District Attorney’s Office; Jones County Emergency Management Agency; Memory Chapel Funeral Home; Mississippi Highway Patrol and Rescue 7 Air Ambulance.

NEJ High School faculty and staff, along with NEJ volunteer student drama department actors and actresses, will also participate with the ultimate goal of saving lives.

This year, two vehicles will simulate a head-on collision due to an “impaired” student driver and passengers on their way to the NEJ High School Prom. Students will play the roles of the student victims.

During the simulation, emergency personnel will extricate the “injured” students while JCSD deputies and MHP state troopers will take the “impaired” student driver into custody.

In order to effectively convey the seriousness of this situation, one of the teenage victims will be declared “deceased” at the scene. The other students will have “injuries” ranging from minor to critical with one of the teens being transported from the scene by Mississippi Air Rescue - Rescue 7 Air Ambulance.

An adult will be playing the role of the parent of the “deceased” teenager, who will be placed into a body bag and then into a Memory Chapel hearse.

The others will be prepped for immediate transport by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

The sheriff’s department said tragedies involving impaired student drivers happen far too often, and they are making the scenario as real as possible in order to emphasize the reality of making poor decisions.

The goal is to encourage NEJ students to exercise caution and stay safe so that their prom and graduation ceremonies are a time of celebration, not a time of tragedy and loss.

