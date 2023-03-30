Sheriff: Active shooter rumors at Harrison Central ‘completely unfounded’

Win Stuff
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials say the announcement that sent Harrison Central High School into lockdown Thursday morning was an “accidental announcement.” But the response it triggered from law enforcement and emergency officials was very real.

Around 9:30 a.m., students and staff were alerted via the intercom the school was going into lockdown. Harrison County School District Superintendent Mitchell King said that lockdown call was unauthorized and they’re investigating how it was triggered.

Once the lockdown call went out, law enforcement officers arrived at the school to make sure the campus was secure. Armed officers went room to room searching for anything out of the ordinary.

Once every building was cleared, the school was deemed secure and the lockdown was lifted. During that time, a crowd of parents gathered at the school demanding that their children be released. Eventually, they were allowed to pick up their children and leave campus.

The sheriff’s department is investigating how the false intercom call was triggered. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage to see if they can determine who’s responsible for the scare. The sheriff stressed any concerns about an active shooter on campus are “completely unfounded.”

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies, Gulfport Police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol all responded to the high school within two minutes of the lockdown call.

