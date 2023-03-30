Win Stuff
Seminary’s Sean Owens wins Golden Apple Award Winner

By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seminary High School’s Band Director Sean Owens is TEC and WDAM 7′s Golden Apple Award Winner.

The high school filled the Seminary High gym with the band, cheerleaders, students, teachers and staff to give Owens a surprise he wouldn’t forget.

Tuesday afternoon in the gym, the band started playing the fight song right as Owens walked inside. You could tell Owens was more confused than surprised.

Once we told him he was the Golden Apple Award winner, he told us he was completely caught off guard but thankful.

He told us why he works hard to bring out the best in his students and what being in band meant to him.

“Well, for me, band was really the only thing that kept me going through school,” Owens said. “I often told my family that I would be home-schooled if it wasn’t for band,

“Band let me go to college, it let me have a career in the Army National Guard for a while. Throughout my life {band}, just let me develop into a better person with all of those life skills. It’s allowed me to do everything up to this point. I want them to have the same opportunities, whatever path they choose. "

Owens thanked the entire school, and just as he told us he is not one who cares to be at the center of attention, his students banded together to put him at the center of a group hug.

The high school said the band received the highest ranking in band competition under Owens’ leadership, earning sixth-place in the State Marching Band Championships.

Go to wdam.com/goldenapple to nominate the educator in your life.

