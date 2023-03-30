Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying to obtain classified information, according to Russia’s top security agency.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s top security agency says a reporter for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges.

The Federal Security Service (FSB), the top domestic security and counterintelligence agency that is the top successor agency to the Soviet era KGB, said Thursday that Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information.

Gershkovich is the first reporter for an American news outlet to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War. His arrest comes amid the bitter tensions between Moscow and Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.

The security service alleged that Gershkovich “was acting on the U.S. orders to collect information about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military industrial complex that constitutes a state secret.”

The FSB didn’t say when the arrest took place. Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage.

Gershkovich covers Russia and Ukraine as a correspondent in the Wall Street Journal’s Moscow bureau. The FSB noted that he had accreditation from the Russian Foreign Ministry to work as a journalist.

His last report from Moscow, published earlier this week, focused on the Russian economy’s slowdown amid Western sanctions imposed when Russian troops entered Ukraine last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photo
East Jones Elementary student arrested after gun found in backpack
Naylor pleaded guilty to DUI – first offense, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of...
LPD officer pleads guilty in DUI case hearing in Forrest Co. Justice Court
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Duane Lamar Howard Jr. was one of two Perry County men to be charged Wednesday with a sexual...
2 charged in separate sexual assault cases in Perry County
Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say

Latest News

Talks to address the United States' debt ceiling and potential financial default remain at a...
Debt ceiling: Sen. Manchin calls on Biden to negotiate
Oak Grove Indoor Percussion gearing up for championship competition
Oak Grove Indoor Percussion gearing up for championship competition
The U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern...
2 Army helicopters crash during training in Ky.; deaths feared
Vietnam War veterans honored with ceremony in Hattiesburg
Vietnam War veterans honored with ceremony in Hattiesburg