Richton Elementary receives new playground

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than 20 years, a local elementary school has a new playground

The students at Richton Elementary now have new equipment to enjoy during recess. This comes after the school received more than $300,000 dollars in a grant from Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

The playground was completed earlier this month, and administrators say the students can’t get enough.

“If you look, they are all playing on this playground instead of our old one,” said Felicia McCardle. “So, they’re very excited, and you can tell. There’s so many things on this playground for them to do; slides and swings and there’s even a zipline. So, yes; there’s a lot for these kids to do.”

The playground replaced an old tennis court and used artificial turf for safety.

