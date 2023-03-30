Win Stuff
Petal organization encouraging ‘good behavior’ at ballparks

Youth sports should be about the kids on the field, not the parents in the stands
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt organization is reminding attendees to be cautious of their actions at youth sporting events.

Petal Sports Association’s most recent Facebook post reminded parents that cursing, fighting, alcohol or animals will not be allowed at the ballpark this year.

If so, you will be asked to leave.

“We wanted to get out there in front of it,” PSA director Jason Edwards said. “We want to make sure it’s a safe environment for the kids. We want the kids to have fun. We want that competitiveness from everybody, but we want it in a great, safe environment,”

Little league games are supposed to be a good, wholesome way for families and players to have fun, however, Kristi Moore, a Jones County umpire, was attacked last year by a parent.

“When I exited the field from that game, I was about three steps off of the field ad she was there,” Moore said. “She said, ‘Now what do you have to say to me,’ called me a name and punched me.”

Moore said that parents should remember that these events are about their children.

“What you do affects the kids on the field,” Moore said. “You’re not just yelling at an umpire where they’re the only one that can hear you. The kids can also hear you and that affects them, whether you realize it or not.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been on a field and somebody’s screaming and yelling and I’ve had a kid out there be like, ‘Oh my god, that’s my mom. I wish she would stop. I’m so embarrassed.’”

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

