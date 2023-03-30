Old rap video sparks scare at West Marion High School

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Increased security at a local high school caused concerns and rumors of a lockdown Thursday afternoon.

According to the Marion County School District Superintendent Carl Michael Day, the increased security at West Marion High School was due to the resurfacing of an old rap video containing lyrics about shooting up the school.

“The district is aware of the video, and safety is our top priority,” said Day.

Capt. Pete Williams at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the video is by Jared Matthias Burkhamer, and it is over two years old.

The video was reposted in the comment section of a local newspaper’s Facebook post about Burkhamer’s recent arrest for indecent exposure.

Out of an abundance of caution, Day said the school was put on a heightened alert. This meant teachers and staff were asked to pay extra attention to safety details, and the MCSO sent additional deputies to monitor things at the school campus.

The school, however, was not placed on lockdown.

“As we move forward, our district will continue to work in cooperation with local law enforcement, such as the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, to keep our children safe,” Day said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.