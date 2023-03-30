Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Officials, Mayor of Rolling Fork warn against sightseeing visitors

By Morgan Harris
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - “We’re just gonna ask folks to not come in for sightseeing purposes. Now is not the time this is not the place to do that simple because it’s dangerous.”

Mayor Eldridge Walker of Rolling Fork, Mississippi says the amount of people coming to see the destruction caused by EF-4 tornado in his city is not only disheartening, but it’s hurting the city’s progress.

“We have utility trucks that are working trying to get power back to the city we have Atmos Energy trying to get gas back to the city but overall don’t come if there’s not a need,” Mayor Walker said. “Just don’t come, because this is not the place to be right now.”

At least 21 people lost their lives during the fatal storms that swept through Mississippi last Friday.

Along with sightseers, some looters have rummaged through destroyed houses and businesses.

“We’re a very small department with only 10 officers including myself and the city is pretty much wide open,” Assistant Police Chief for the Rolling Fork Police Department Herbert Caeser said.

To help protect the city and the property that is left, 30 state troopers are patrolling in Sharkey County right now.

Dozens of other gaming law enforcement are also keeping an eye on things.

“It really inhibits our Ability One to, to maintain safety, because that’s extra people in a dangerous area that we have to be mindful of and it keeps those workers who are there who have a specific goal and a specific task that they’re trying to accomplish,” Colonel Randy Ginn of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. “It might keep them from getting that done as quickly or as efficient efficiently as they could, if they didn’t have the extra people there who really aren’t there for anything other than to be looking around.”

Between downed power lines, debris, glass, and the people who are here working to rebuild this city: it is neither safe nor smart to visit this city right now.

Mayor Walker has this to say if you’re thinking of coming to Rolling Fork without a legitimate reason.

“We appreciate your concerns, but please don’t come,” he said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photo
East Jones Elementary student arrested after gun found in backpack
Naylor pleaded guilty to DUI – first offense, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of...
LPD officer pleads guilty in DUI case hearing in Forrest Co. Justice Court
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Duane Lamar Howard Jr. was one of two Perry County men to be charged Wednesday with a sexual...
2 charged in separate sexual assault cases in Perry County
Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say

Latest News

One Pine Belt organization is reminding attendees to be cautious of their actions at youth...
Petal organization encouraging ‘good behavior’ at ballparks
One Pine Belt organization is reminding attendees to be cautious of their actions at youth...
Petal organization encouraging ‘good behavior’ at ballparks
Oak Grove Indoor Percussion gearing up for championship competition
Oak Grove Indoor Percussion gearing up for championship competition
Vietnam War veterans honored with ceremony in Hattiesburg
Vietnam War veterans honored with ceremony in Hattiesburg
Sixth-grader found with gun in backpack at East Jones
Sixth-grader found with gun in backpack at East Jones