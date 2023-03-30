Oak Grove High indoor percussion group gearing up for world championship

Win Stuff
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Oak Grove High School Indoor Percussion brought home the gold from its last competition.

On March 23, the group took first-place in its division at the Mississippi Indoor Association State Championships in Jackson.

The next day, Oak Grove traveled to Thibodaux, La., and placed first in the Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard & Percussion Circuit-Ed White competition.

“It’s great,” OGHSIP director D.J. Louviere said. “The students are enjoying it. It’s the push we needed to get ready for world championships. They’ve been working extremely hard.

“It takes a community to put this group together with the parent involvement. The students rehearse at about 20 hours a week.”

The group is now preparing to participate in the WGI World Championships that will be held in Dayton, Ohio, in mid-April.

On April 4, the group will be hosting a Dessert and Show fundraiser and will be performing their entire show. in Oak Grove.

