Missing woman reported in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

According to JCSD, 34-year-old Kimberly Hester is described as being five feet and three inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Hester was possibly seen in Jones County on Tuesday by a passerby on Hwy. 84 West near 84 Express wearing a pink shirt and pink hat. No other clothing information was available.

JCSD said Hester’s family hasn’t heard from her since Sunday.

Anyone with information on Hester’s whereabouts is asked to contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

