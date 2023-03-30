Micheal Caraway Jr. ready to take on larger role in USM secondary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It really isn’t a complete Southern Miss football team without at least one Bassfield native on the roster.

Micheal Caraway Jr. holds that distinction this season and is ready to take on a much larger role in USM’s secondary.

The junior cornerback dons a No. 2 jersey this spring, the same number Eric Scott last season to conclude a three-year career at Southern Miss.

“Once I put on that No. 2 and Eric Scott all the stuff he did for this school, you can’t come out half-stepping,” Caraway said. “You gotta fill those shoes.”

“Last year we had two good corners – E Scott and Natrone Brooks – they paved the way for us. And they said once we leave it’s going to be our time, me and Brendan Toles. I took that toll on myself to come out here, play hard. It’s my turn this year. I’m going to be the No. 1 corner.”

Caraway feels his one season at Pearl River Community College working with Ta’Ron Sims dramatically elevated his prowess as a lockdown corner.

“Junior college they think it’s all sweet but reality, you gotta have that dog mentality,” Caraway said. “I put that on myself, too. First day I came there, I ain’t come here to play, I came here to work so I can get a Division I offer at Southern Miss.”

“He’s starting to accept that mentality of hey, I gotta go take it, said USM head coach Will Hall. “I’ve gotta go do it. I can’t just be a talented guy that hit or miss. His attention to detail, him and coach [Dwike] Wilson have really taken to each other and we’ve seen him really progress over the last few practices. He’s got a chance to be a great, great player.”

