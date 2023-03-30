Merit Health Wesley donates check to Edwards Street

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -To celebrate National Doctors Day, Merit Health Wesley made a donation to the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.

The $5,000 check was made through the United Way of Southeast Mississippi and 100 percent will be designated for Edwards Street to continue its efforts in providing free medical care to underserved communities.

“What this represents is healthcare for people who, without our free clinic, (are) really underserved, their main place to receive medical care is just an emergency room and they might not be able to pay the bill when it comes,” said Ann McCullen, Edwards Street executive director.

The money also can be used at the center for providing patients with more medicine and lab tests, helping to ensure they get the medical care they need.

“This money that is being given (Thursday) is just wonderful,” Dr. Stephen Beam, Merit Health Work Well medical director. “It’s a large amount, it’s the type of thing that we need.”

Edwards Street Fellowship Center serves residents of Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar and Wayne counties.

