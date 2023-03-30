Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Merit Health Wesley donates check to Edwards Street

Merit Health Wesley donates check to Edwards Street
Merit Health Wesley donates check to Edwards Street(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -To celebrate National Doctors Day, Merit Health Wesley made a donation to the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.

The $5,000 check was made through the United Way of Southeast Mississippi and 100 percent will be designated for Edwards Street to continue its efforts in providing free medical care to underserved communities.

“What this represents is healthcare for people who, without our free clinic, (are) really underserved, their main place to receive medical care is just an emergency room and they might not be able to pay the bill when it comes,” said Ann McCullen, Edwards Street executive director.

The money also can be used at the center for providing patients with more medicine and lab tests, helping to ensure they get the medical care they need.

“This money that is being given (Thursday) is just wonderful,” Dr. Stephen Beam, Merit Health Work Well medical director. “It’s a large amount, it’s the type of thing that we need.”

Edwards Street Fellowship Center serves residents of Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar and Wayne counties.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photo
East Jones Elementary student arrested after gun found in backpack
Naylor pleaded guilty to DUI – first offense, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of...
LPD officer pleads guilty in DUI case hearing in Forrest Co. Justice Court
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Duane Lamar Howard Jr. was one of two Perry County men to be charged Wednesday with a sexual...
2 charged in separate sexual assault cases in Perry County
Top, L to R: Kelvin Nixon and Wesley Smith. Bottom, L to R: John Gage and Thomas Milsap.
Jones Co. narcotics agents make 4 arrests in separate operations this week

Latest News

Local churches send volunteers north to help with tornado damage clean up
Local church sends volunteers to Amory to help with tornado clean up
Volunteers, supplies headed to Amory
Volunteers, supplies headed to Amory
Some Hattiesburg roads will be closed for the better part of Saturday morning for the running...
Hattiesburg Half-Marathon set to go Saturday
State Board of Education announces interim state superintendent of education
State Board of Education announces interim state superintendent of education