John Dussouy named Jones College’s first volleyball coach

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - John Dussouy was introduced as Jones College’s first-ever volleyball coach at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Jones will begin play in the fall of 2024. The New Orleans native comes to Ellisville after spending the 2010-22 seasons as an assistant coach/recruiter at Coastal Alabama-South in Bay Minette, Alabama.

Dussouy helped the Sun Chiefs to 11 straight winning seasons, seven 20-win seasons and four ACCC runner-up finishes. He coached 43 all-region players and helped 36 student-athletes transfer to four-year programs during that time.

In addition to his work with Coastal Alabama-South, Dussouy has been a head coach for Eastern Shore Volleyball Club for the past eight years where he has won 14 club championships and posted a .700 win percentage. He also coached for the Gulf Coast Region High Performance team, which has played other regions in the United States and teams from various countries.

Since 2000, he has been a certified athletic trainer working in high school, junior college and Division I athletics as well as Minor League Baseball.

Dussouy was the starting outside hitter and captain of the men’s volleyball club team at Southern Miss from 1994-97 where he obtained his bachelor’s in sports medicine and master’s in coaching/sports administration.

Dussouy is married to the former Angela Brocato and the couple have a 16-year-old daughter, Addisyn.

