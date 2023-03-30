Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

John Dussouy named Jones College’s first volleyball coach

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - John Dussouy was introduced as Jones College’s first-ever volleyball coach at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Jones will begin play in the fall of 2024. The New Orleans native comes to Ellisville after spending the 2010-22 seasons as an assistant coach/recruiter at Coastal Alabama-South in Bay Minette, Alabama.

Dussouy helped the Sun Chiefs to 11 straight winning seasons, seven 20-win seasons and four ACCC runner-up finishes. He coached 43 all-region players and helped 36 student-athletes transfer to four-year programs during that time.

In addition to his work with Coastal Alabama-South, Dussouy has been a head coach for Eastern Shore Volleyball Club for the past eight years where he has won 14 club championships and posted a .700 win percentage. He also coached for the Gulf Coast Region High Performance team, which has played other regions in the United States and teams from various countries.

Since 2000, he has been a certified athletic trainer working in high school, junior college and Division I athletics as well as Minor League Baseball.

Dussouy was the starting outside hitter and captain of the men’s volleyball club team at Southern Miss from 1994-97 where he obtained his bachelor’s in sports medicine and master’s in coaching/sports administration.

Dussouy is married to the former Angela Brocato and the couple have a 16-year-old daughter, Addisyn.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 49 at approximately 8 a.m.
MHP: Pearl woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on US 49 in Forrest Co. Monday
generic photo
East Jones Elementary student arrested after gun found in backpack
William R. Pruitt, 39.
Man arrested after allegedly opening fire at 4-H competition
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Naylor pleaded guilty to DUI – first offense, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of...
LPD officer pleads guilty in DUI case hearing in Forrest Co. Justice Court

Latest News

John Dussouy, Jones College
John Dussouy named Jones College's first volleyball coach
Missy Bilderback, Jones College
Missy Bilderback named women’s basketball coach of ULM after 8 seasons with Jones College
Missy Bilderback, Jones College
Missy Bilderback named women's basketball coach of ULM after 8 seasons with Jones College
Highly anticipated midweek contest between national champs’ Ole Miss and Southern Miss baseball...
Sod issues spoil highly-anticipated game between Southern Miss and Ole Miss at Trustmark Park