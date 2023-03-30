JCSD narcotics agents make 4 arrests in separate operations this week.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested four individuals during separate operations this week.

On Monday, JCSD said 25-year-old Kelvin Nixon Jr. of Heidelberg was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 84 East near Magnolia Road. Nixon was found to be in possession of approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine and is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. His bond was set at $5,000.

The sheriff’s department said Nixon was out of jail on bond on a previous charge of sale of fentanyl. His bond has now been revoked.

JCSD narcotics agents also arrested 38-year-old Wesley Smith of Laurel on a charge of trafficking a controlled substance and a bench warrant on Monday. Smith was found to be in possession of 90 grams of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $5,000.

On Tuesday, JCSD narcotics agents arrested 35-year-old John Gage of Laurel on charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance (LSD) and possession of a controlled substance (Xanax). His bond was set at $15,000.

On Wednesday, JCSD narcotics agents arrested 63-year-old Thomas “Tippy” Milsap of the Hebron community on charges of trafficking a controlled substance (Hydrocodone), weapon possession by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance (suspected Fentanyl) with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. His bond has not yet been set.

All four suspects are currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

*(A name or a photo of a person listed does not mean this person is guilty, only that they have been arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in connection to these cases.)

“We continue to press the fight against illegal narcotics in Jones County,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“Our narcotics agents are doing an excellent job in identifying, building cases and arresting those who break the law with regard to illegal narcotics.”

JCSD narcotics agents Sgt. Jake Driskell, Joel Brogan, Chase Smith and Andrew Yates were involved in the narcotics arrests.

