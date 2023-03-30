Hattiesburg Half-Marathon set to go Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 1,500 runners and volunteers are expected to congregate downtown Saturday morning for the Hattiesburg Half-Marathon/10K/5K.

Runners from 19 states and as far away as Canada will pick up race bibs, shirts and bags during a nine-hour window Friday at the Hattiesburg Train Depot.

Friday Highlights include adoptable puppies from Southern Pines Animal Shelter and handmade pottery being sold by clients of The Arc of Southeast Mississippi.

The race will begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday as well as end at the Sanger Theater in Hattiesburg across from City Hall

Twelve charities will benefit from the race.

The after-party celebration for all runners will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the awards ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.

Finish Fest includes food, drinks, a DJ and several vendors.

A selection of roads will be closed from around 6 a.m. through noon Saturday in downtown Hattiesburg, The Oaks, Parkhaven, Longleaf Heights and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Detour routes will be established with signage where necessar. Some roads will reopen once all runners are through the intersection.

Road closings include::

Mobile Street (from East Second Street to Buschman Street) - will reopen at 8 a.m.

West Pine Street (from Sixth Avenue to Hardy Street) - will reopen at 10 a.m.

Access to South 17th Avenue from Hardy Street

Access to South 19th Avenue from Hardy Street

Front Street (from Hardy Street to Mobile Street)

Hardy Street (from McLeod Street to West Pine/West Front streets)

Jackson Street (from Melrose Street to Main Street)

Main Street (from McLeod/Jackson streets to Buschman Street)

Ronie Street (from East Laurel Avenue to Hardy Street)

Additionally, to set up the staging at the race’s finish line at the Saenger Theater, Forrest Street between West Pine and West Front streets will be closed beginning at noon on Friday. Forrest Street will remain closed until the race is complete by 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Long stretches of the race will take place on:

Adeline Street

Camp Street

Concart Street

Mamie Street

The Longleaf Trace

21st Avenue

22nd Avenue

West Fourth Street

Motorists are asked to drive cautiously along the racecourse where runners and volunteers are present.

Drivers also are encouraged to allow for extra travel time or to make an alternate route if needed.

