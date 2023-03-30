East Jones Elementary student arrested after gun found in backpack

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A student was arrested after officials found a gun in his possession last week at the East Jones Elementary School, according to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker.

Parker said he received a report that a .22-caliber revolver was found in the backpack of a 14-year-old sixth-grade special-education student on Wednesday, March 22. The gun was unloaded, and there were no reports of any threats made to his knowledge.

According to Parker, school officials noticed the student acting erratically while getting off the bus that morning, and he was sent to the principal’s office. While looking for contraband in the student’s backpack, officials reportedly found the gun.

Parker said a school resource office detained the student, and a youth court judge ordered the student’s arrest. The student was reportedly transported to the Jones County Youth Detention Center by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was released on Monday, according to Parker.

Beyond possibly facing charges in Jones County Youth Court, Parker said the student is expected to have a Jones County School District disciplinary interview Thursday.

Parker said the school district is in the process of working with the school board to see about increasing security measures at the schools.

