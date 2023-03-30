Bassfield woman arrested after Monday shooting caused school lockdown in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Bassfield woman has been arrested after a shooting incident caused a school in Columbia to be placed on lockdown Monday.

The Columbia Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Hendricks Street Apartments.

Bystanders described the female suspect and the vehicle as she attempted to flee the scene to Columbia Dispatch, according to the police department.

Officers spotted the vehicle and performed a stop at the intersection of Hendricks Street and Dukes Avenue.

According to the CPD, 42-year-old Bessie R. Fry of Bassfield was identified and taken into custody after she was found to be in possession of a .22-caliber revolver and suspected MDMA pills.

suspected MDMA pills. (Columbia Police Department)

Fry is being held at the Marion County Jail. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance with a felony firearm enhancement, discharging a firearm within the city and a warrant for failure to appear in court, according to CPD.

Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly reported that additional charges are expected to follow.

Kelly would also like to commend CPD’s school resource officers for their quick response in getting students inside the building and placing Jefferson Middle School on a brief lockdown.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.