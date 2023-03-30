Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Annual dam ownership meeting in Hattiesburg hopes to help prevent disasters

Dam in Hattiesburg
Dam in Hattiesburg(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -There are nearly 30 high-hazard dams across Lamar and Forrest counties.

A workshop held Thursday in Hattiesburg helped private owners learn how to properly maintain a dam to mitigate the chances of a disaster.

A high-hazard dam is one that if not operating correctly could be life-threatening to nearby residents.

Dozens of dam owners and operators were in attendance Thursday.

These meetings are held annually so that people who are new to the dam operations learn how to properly protect the public, especially those near a high-hazard dam like West Lake in Lamar County

“(It’s about) how to operate and maintain their dams and perform inspections as well as help brief them on liabilities and emergency action planning, so in the event that they identify a problem then they know what the process is to go through and help protect the public downstream,” said Willie McKerchur, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Safety Division chief.

Dam owners from across the Pine Belt came out Thursday for the session.

In order to protect the public, a plan must be in place.

“Safety and protecting lives,” said Forrest County Planning Director Corey Proctor. “Those are the key things, and It’s very important to have these type of workshops because the whole key is to protect lives.”

Safety was a hot topic of Thursday’s meeting, but other elements of dam ownership were touched upon, such as:

  • An introduction to basic dam terminology
  • How to inspect your dam; key issues and tell-tale signs
  • Maintenance and solutions to common problems
  • Emergency action planning and inundation mapping
  • Liability and public safety
  • Hiring a consultant to assist
  • Finding funding sources available to assist with the cost of dam rehabilitation.

For more information on dam ownership, visit https://www.mdeq.ms.gov/

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photo
East Jones Elementary student arrested after gun found in backpack
Naylor pleaded guilty to DUI – first offense, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of...
LPD officer pleads guilty in DUI case hearing in Forrest Co. Justice Court
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Duane Lamar Howard Jr. was one of two Perry County men to be charged Wednesday with a sexual...
2 charged in separate sexual assault cases in Perry County
Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say

Latest News

Some Hattiesburg roads will be closed for the better part of Saturday morning for the running...
Hattiesburg Half-Marathon set to go Saturday
State Board of Education announces interim state superintendent of education
State Board of Education announces interim state superintendent of education
Kimberly Hester, 34.
Missing woman reported in Jones Co.
Jones County first responders participate in a "Prom Promise" mock crash event at Northeast...
Simulated vehicle crash scenario set for Friday morning at NEJ football stadium