African American Military History Museum continues Women’s History Month Celebration

Stories told by a solider continues
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The African American Military History Museum continued its Women’s History Month Celebration with a special guest during Storytime with a Solider Wednesday.

Senior Airman Marshay Thomas was born and raised in Hattiesburg and attended Hattiesburg High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a clinical mental health certificate from the University of Maryland’s Global Campus.

Prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force, Thomas worked at the African American Military History Museum and said this played a part in her joining the force.

Now, Thomas says she wants to share her story to encourage women and little girls to pursue their goals.

“Women have had many jobs off the record, but didn’t really get much credit for it,” Thomas said. “So, it’s very humbling and very exciting to hold a position now that I am eligible for that other women and little girls behind me can grow up and do, too.”

Thomas is currently on active-duty and works in Ambulance Services in Aviano, Italy.

